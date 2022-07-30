Nuggets two-way guard Collin Gillespie out indefinitely after fracturing leg

The Denver Nuggets announced this morning that point guard Collin Gillespie is out indefinitely after fracturing his lower left leg earlier this week.

Nuggets announced this morning that two-way guard Collin Gillespie fractured his lower left leg. Gillespie performed incredibly well for Denver at summer league. Here’s to hoping for a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/PHj7X4aWMD — Brandon Ewing (@B_Skip1717) July 30, 2022

There’s no telling how long Gillespie may be out, but the fact he’s already undergone surgery means he’s already on the road to recovery. Gillespie had a fantastic summer league for the Nuggets just a couple weeks ago and showcased why Denver signed him to a two-way contract immediately after the draft.

In four summer league games, Gillespie averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Gillespie was the steadying force of the Nuggets offense and even contributed on the defensive end of the floor with 1.3 steals per game.

Collin Gillespie. Cash.



Watch the final minutes of Q2 on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/MHQmAPwliL — NBA (@NBA) July 9, 2022

Here’s to hoping for a speedy recovery for Gillespie, who can hopefully return to action sooner rather than later!