Nuggets two-way guard Collin Gillespie out indefinitely after fracturing leg

Here’s to hoping for a speedy recovery!

By Brandon Ewing
2022 NBA Summer League - Denver Nuggets v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets announced this morning that point guard Collin Gillespie is out indefinitely after fracturing his lower left leg earlier this week.

There’s no telling how long Gillespie may be out, but the fact he’s already undergone surgery means he’s already on the road to recovery. Gillespie had a fantastic summer league for the Nuggets just a couple weeks ago and showcased why Denver signed him to a two-way contract immediately after the draft.

In four summer league games, Gillespie averaged 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game. Gillespie was the steadying force of the Nuggets offense and even contributed on the defensive end of the floor with 1.3 steals per game.

Here’s to hoping for a speedy recovery for Gillespie, who can hopefully return to action sooner rather than later!

