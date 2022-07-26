Current odds of Denver’s chances to win a title next season

As we approach the most dormant part of the NBA offseason, what better than to check how the odds makers see the Denver Nuggets chances of contenting for a title next season. After a flurry of offseason moves by Calvin Booth, the Nuggets seemed primed as ever to push for that elusive first championship next season.

After the additions of Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Ismael Kamagate, and even Collin Gillespie on draft night, the Nuggets went into free agency on a mission to upgrade one area in particular, defense. Braun, Watson, and Kamagate all fit that mold as do the Nuggets two biggest offseason additions in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown.

Even though the Nuggets lost two quality starters in Monte Morris and Will Barton, they added a perfect fit in Caldwell-Pope, which made the deal worth it. Caldwell-Pope will slot in as the Nuggets starting two guard next season — which head coach Michael Malone already confirmed at summer league — and will provide Denver with the three-and-d option they had desperately been searching for.

Michael Malone during his interview with ESPN:



“KCP will step right in and be our starting two guard… I think it’s one of the best starting lineups in the NBA.” — Brandon Ewing (@B_Skip1717) July 10, 2022

The Brown addition was arguably the best signing by any team in the NBA this offseason and will provide the Nuggets with a sharpshooter off the bench, who they can also deploy with the starters and use his tremendous defense. Adding Caldwell-Pope and Brown to a roster that is only getting better with Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. coming back healthy feels like trouble for the rest of the NBA.

With that being said, the Nuggets have just the 11th best odds to win it all next season (+1600) according to DraftKings. The Boston Celtics at +450 currently have the best odds and the Nuggets over/under win total is currently set at 49.5. Both of those certainly feel like odds to bet on now as the Nuggets might not be as slept on once the regular season starts.

