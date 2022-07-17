Nuggets sign Jack White to the final 2-way contract

After appearing in all of the Denver Nuggets Summer League games, Jack White signed to Denver to finish off the roster as the second 2-way player. White averaged 8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1 steal, and shot 70% from the field in his first 4 Summer League games. Last year, playing for the NBL’s Melbourne United, he averaged 9.3 points while shooting 54% from the field.

The Denver Nuggets are signing Australian F Jack White to a two-way contract, sources tell ESPN. White had a strong Summer League performance for Denver. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 17, 2022

Entering Summer League the Nuggets had one 2-way spot left and White, among others, instantly competed for it. Jack White showed flashes throughout all the games he played in, but nothing tops his 14 point, 6 rebound, 5/6 shooting, with a perfect 2/2 three-point shooting performance against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jack White played his role to a T, seemingly making little to no mistakes the whole time he was in Vegas. He has a skill set that any NBA team would love to have coming off the end of their bench.

Mike Singer reports that the Nuggets were specifically impressed by White’s rebounding and effort all around. Standing at 6’7, the former Duke player should give the Nuggets some added wing depth as well. Jack White showed out in Summer League and it paid off for him, now let’s see what he can do with the Grand Rapids Gold and with the main squad.