Recap: Nuggets defeat the Clippers 80-75 behind five threes from Matt Michell

The Denver Nuggets handed the Los Angeles Clippers the 80-75 loss tonight behind double-digit scoring from Mitchell, Gillespie, and White. Jay Scrubb was the high scorer for Los Angeles with 18 while Perry and Reynolds chipped in with 11 each. Denver finally eclipsed double-digit threes by knocking down 11, and they also held the Clippers to 7-22 from downtown.

Denver’s top picks from this year’s draft Braun and Watson struggled offensively tonight. Braun scored 8 points on 1-10 shooting and 0-5 from deep, but he did grab 12 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks. Watson scored 9 points on 3-14 shooting and 1-5 from downtown along with 8 rebounds and 2 blocks.

The shining players for Denver appeared to be Matt Mitchell and Collin Gillespie. Mitchell dropped 17 points and 6 rebounds on 5-10 shooting from deep, while Gillespie scored 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists on 5-11 shooting. Mitchell knocked down some big momentum shots as the Clippers were beginning their comeback, and Gillespie remained even-keeled with good decision-making despite some intense Clipper defense. Denver’s next task will be against the 76ers on Friday at 4:00 PM MT.

1st Quarter

The game initiated with a great block from Peyton Watson off a Clipper lob pass. Braun then drove to the cup with a nice euro step move and after a Braun steal, Gillespie knocked down a transition three

Reggie Perry scored the Clippers’ first basket with a layup, but it was quickly answered with two Braun free throws. Watson then drilled a three from the wing, but the Clippers answered with five straight points from Jay Scrubb

Following a Kamagate block, Matt Mitchell nailed a corner three off a Gillespie assist. Gillespie added a layup to increase the Nugget lead to 15-7, but Jarrell Brantley matched it with his own driving layup

Keaton Wallace and Peyton Watson matched baskets for an 18-11 score, and then Cameron Reynolds and Jack White traded three-point baskets to end the quarter

Score: 21-14 Nuggets

Scoring leaders: Watson - 6, Scrubb - 5

2nd Quarter

Jontay Porter started the quarter with a triple, but Wallace answered with two free throws. Adonis Arms then assisted a White layup, but Scrubb responded with two free throws

Arms and Reynolds matched layups for the 28-20 score until Porter added a mid-range jumper. Scrubb and Justin Bean scored four in a row for Los Angeles, but Kellan Grady ended the short run with a layup

Adonis Arms then rocked the rim with a contested transition dunk which forced a Clipper timeout. After almost a minute of scoreless basketball, Mitchell drilled another three as the Nuggets enhanced their lead 37-24

Watson then added a one-handed dunk and Braun’s free throws grew Denver’s lead to 41-24. Perry responded with five straight points, and Brantley added a fadeaway to cut the lead to ten

Braun assisted a Kamagate dunk, but multiple missed shots by both teams would end the quarter

Score: 43-31 Nuggets

Scoring leaders: Scrubb - 9, Watson - 8

3rd Quarter

Mitchell’s fadeaway jumper introduced the quarter, but Boston Jr. quickly responded with two threes. Jason Preston then drove to the lane for a layup which cut Denver’s lead to six, 45-39

After a Nuggets timeout, both teams went scoreless for over two minutes including four Denver turnovers. Reynolds finally broke the streak for the Clippers with a three, but Mitchell answered with two consecutive triples

Scrubb knocked down two free throws, but the Nuggets hot perimeter shooting continued with a Jack White three for the ten-point lead. Preston’s two free ones and Reynolds’s three diminished the lead to five

Gillespie then assisted a White dunk, but Scrubb answered with another layup. White’s two free throws and Porter’s layup enlarged Denver’s lead to 61-51 until Xavier Moon drove to the rack for a layup

Score: 62-53 Nuggets

Scoring leaders: Mitchell - 14, Scrubb - 13

4th Quarter

Justin Bean’s driving layup started the quarter, but Grady responded with a mid-range jumper for Denver. Scrubb got to the line again for two more free ones which cut the lead to 65-57

Perry’s two free throws were answered with a Gillespie three, but the Clippers countered with a Bean tip-in. Gillespie and Perry then traded baskets again for the 68-63 score

Boston Jr. and Gillespie matched layups but after another minute of scoreless basketball, Mitchell nailed his fifth three to grow Denver’s lead to double digits, 75-65

Preston then swished home a floater and an and-one layup. Braun drilled two clutch free throws for Denver which increased the lead to seven with 30 seconds to go, and then White’s transition dunk proved to be the dagger

Score: 80-75 Nuggets

Scoring leaders: Mitchell - 17, Scrubb - 18