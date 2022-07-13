3 basketball documentaries to watch once NBA summer league concludes

As NBA summer league comes to a close by the end of this week, we are slowly inching to the most dormant part of the offseason. The draft and free agency has already taken place and once summer league wraps up, what is there to do until the Denver Nuggets start playing again in the middle of October?

There is nothing better than catching up on your favorite sports movies, and there is no better place to do that than at ESPN. With over 100 plus documentaries on tons of different sports, the ESPN 30 for 30 series is something that has kept me occupied the last few offseasons.

With that in mind, I thought I would rank my top three 30 for 30 films that may peak your interest this offseason. They are all basketball-related, and will definitely keep you busy before the Nuggets take the floor again in a few months.

The Fab Five

This is one of my favorites, and a documentary that will never get old. This one follows the 1991 Michigan recruiting class that featured Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson, who all were top-25 prospects before signing with Michigan.

It’s arguably the greatest recruiting class of all-time and the film showcases how they changed the game of college basketball forever. This one is a must-watch for all basketball fans.

This Magic Moment

This is another great film that follows the Orlando Magic team in the mid-90’s that featured Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway. As Michael Jordan took a break from basketball to play baseball, the Magic became the must-watch team in the NBA, while Shaq and Penny became the two brightest starts in the association.

Bad Boys

The Detroit Pistons team of the 1980’s adopted a style of play that changed the game of basketball forever. Isiah Thomas, Dennis Rodman, and Bill Laimbeer set the tone with a new aggressive play style that aggravated any team they played. Detroit and the Jordan-led Bulls had a ton of battles against one another and this documentary showcases that and more.

