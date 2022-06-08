2022 NBA Draft Denver Stiffs Big Board 3.0

Skip to main content
Big Board 3.0
|Rank
|Name
|Draft Age
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School/Club
|Rank
|Name
|Draft Age
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School/Club
|1
|Paolo Banchero
|19.6
|Big
|6'10"
|250 lbs
|Duke
|2
|Chet Holmgren
|20.1
|Big
|7'1"
|195 lbs
|Gonzaga
|3
|Jaden Ivey
|20.4
|Guard
|6'4"
|195 lbs
|Purdue
|4
|Jabari Smith Jr
|19.1
|Big
|6'9"
|215 lbs
|Auburn
|5
|AJ Griffin
|18.8
|Wing
|6'6"
|222 lbs
|Duke
|6
|Jalen Duren
|18.6
|Big
|6'10"
|250 lbs
|Memphis
|7
|Dyson Daniels
|19.3
|Wing
|6'8"
|170 lbs
|Ignite
|8
|Bennedict Mathurin
|20
|Off Ball Guard
|6'6"
|210 lbs
|Arizona
|9
|Keegan Murray
|21.8
|Forward
|6'8"
|225 lbs
|Iowa
|10
|Tari Eason
|21.1
|Forward
|6'8"
|215 lbs
|LSU
|11
|Jeremy Sochan
|19.1
|Forward
|6'9"
|230 lbs
|Baylor
|12
|Johnny Davis
|20.3
|Guard
|6'5"
|194 lbs
|Wisconsin
|13
|Shaedon Sharpe
|19.1
|Guard
|6'6"
|201 lbs
|Kentucky
|14
|Malaki Branham
|19.1
|Wing
|6'5"
|180 lbs
|Ohio State
|15
|Jalen Williams
|21.2
|Forward
|6'6"
|195 lbs
|Santa Clara
|16
|MarJon Beauchamp
|21.7
|Wing
|6'6"
|199 lbs
|Ignite
|17
|Mark Williams
|20.5
|Big
|7'0"
|243 lbs
|Duke
|18
|Ousmane Dieng
|19.1
|Forward
|6'10"
|216 lbs
|New Zealand Breakers
|19
|Nikola Jovic
|19
|Wing
|6'10"
|209 lbs
|Mega Basket
|20
|Christian Braun
|21.2
|Wing
|6'6"
|205 lbs
|Kansas
|21
|Ochai Agbaji
|22.2
|Wing
|6'5"
|215 lbs
|Kansas
|22
|Jake LaRavia
|20.5
|Forward
|6'9"
|228 lbs
|VCU
|23
|Wendell Moore Jr
|20.9
|Wing
|6'5"
|213 lbs
|Duke
|24
|Vince Williams
|21.8
|Wing
|6'6"
|210 lbs
|VCU
|25
|Jaden Hardy
|20
|Guard
|6'4"
|185 lbs
|Ignite
|26
|EJ Liddell
|21.5
|Forward
|6'7"
|240 lbs
|Ohio State
|27
|Blake Wesley
|19.3
|Guard
|6'5"
|185 lbs
|Notre Dame
|28
|Christian Koloko
|22
|Big
|7'1"
|225 lbs
|Arizona
|29
|Ismael Kamagate
|21.4
|Big
|6'11"
|220 lbs
|Paris Basketball
|30
|Leonard Miller
|18.6
|Forward
|6'9"
|175 lbs
|Fort Erie Prep
|31
|Tyty Washington
|20.6
|Point
|6'3"
|185 lbs
|Kentucky
|32
|Dalen Terry
|19.9
|Guard
|6'7"
|195 lbs
|Arizona
|33
|Gabriele Procida
|20
|Wing
|6'7"
|194 lbs
|Bologna
|34
|Jaylin Williams
|20
|Big
|6'10"
|240 lbs
|Arkansas
|35
|Trevor Keels
|19.9
|Guard
|6'7"
|195 lbs
|Arizona
|36
|Kendall Brown
|19.1
|Forward
|6'8"
|205 lbs
|Baylor
|37
|Trevion Williams
|21.8
|Big
|6'10"
|255 lbs
|Purdue
|38
|Alondes Williams
|23
|Point
|6'5"
|210 lbs
|Wake Forest
|39
|Patrick Baldwin Jr
|19.6
|Forward
|6'9"
|220 lbs
|Milwaukee
|40
|Bryce McGowens
|19.6
|Guard
|6'7"
|173 lbs
|Nebraska
|41
|Iverson Molinar
|22.5
|Guard
|6'3"
|190lbs
|Mississippi State
|42
|Dominick Barlow
|19.1
|Forward
|6'8"
|205 lbs
|OTE
|43
|Hugo Besson
|21.2
|Guard
|6'5"
|196 lbs
|New Zealand Breakers
|44
|Jabari Walker
|19.8
|Forward
|6'9"
|215 lbs
|Colorado
|45
|Ryan Rollins
|19.9
|Guard
|6'4"
|180 lbs
|Toledo
|46
|Jordan Hall
|20.4
|Wing
|6'7"
|215 lbs
|St. Joe's
|47
|Andrew Nembhard
|22.3
|Guard
|6'4"
|193 lbs
|Gonzaga
|48
|Kennedy Chandler
|19.8
|Point
|6'0"
|172 lbs
|Tennessee
|49
|Justin Lewis
|20.1
|Big
|6'7"
|245 lbs
|Marquette
|50
|Max Christie
|19.4
|Wing
|6'7"
|185 lbs
|Michigan St
|51
|Matteo Spagnolo
|19.4
|Guard
|6'5"
|180 lbs
|Cremona
|52
|Keon Ellis
|22.5
|Guard
|6'6"
|170 lbs
|Alabama
|53
|David Roddy
|21.2
|Wing
|6'6"
|255 lbs
|Colorado State
|54
|John Butler
|19.5
|Forward
|7'1"
|190 lbs
|Florida State
|55
|Jean Montero
|18.9
|Guard
|6'2"
|172 lbs
|OTE
|56
|Jaden Shackelford
|21.3
|Guard
|6'3"
|200 lbs
|Alabama
|57
|JD Davison
|19.6
|Guard
|6'3"
|175 lbs
|Alabama
|58
|Hyunjung Lee
|21.6
|Wing
|6'7"
|210 lbs
|Davidson
|59
|Moussa Diabate
|20.3
|Big
|6'11"
|210 lbs
|Michigan
|60
|Caleb Houstan
|19.3
|Forward
|6'8"
|205 lbs
|Michigan
