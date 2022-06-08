 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

2022 NBA Draft Denver Stiffs Big Board 3.0

By Asher Levy
/ new
NBA: Draft Combine David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Big Board 3.0

Rank Name Draft Age Position Height Weight School/Club
Rank Name Draft Age Position Height Weight School/Club
1 Paolo Banchero 19.6 Big 6'10" 250 lbs Duke
2 Chet Holmgren 20.1 Big 7'1" 195 lbs Gonzaga
3 Jaden Ivey 20.4 Guard 6'4" 195 lbs Purdue
4 Jabari Smith Jr 19.1 Big 6'9" 215 lbs Auburn
5 AJ Griffin 18.8 Wing 6'6" 222 lbs Duke
6 Jalen Duren 18.6 Big 6'10" 250 lbs Memphis
7 Dyson Daniels 19.3 Wing 6'8" 170 lbs Ignite
8 Bennedict Mathurin 20 Off Ball Guard 6'6" 210 lbs Arizona
9 Keegan Murray 21.8 Forward 6'8" 225 lbs Iowa
10 Tari Eason 21.1 Forward 6'8" 215 lbs LSU
11 Jeremy Sochan 19.1 Forward 6'9" 230 lbs Baylor
12 Johnny Davis 20.3 Guard 6'5" 194 lbs Wisconsin
13 Shaedon Sharpe 19.1 Guard 6'6" 201 lbs Kentucky
14 Malaki Branham 19.1 Wing 6'5" 180 lbs Ohio State
15 Jalen Williams 21.2 Forward 6'6" 195 lbs Santa Clara
16 MarJon Beauchamp 21.7 Wing 6'6" 199 lbs Ignite
17 Mark Williams 20.5 Big 7'0" 243 lbs Duke
18 Ousmane Dieng 19.1 Forward 6'10" 216 lbs New Zealand Breakers
19 Nikola Jovic 19 Wing 6'10" 209 lbs Mega Basket
20 Christian Braun 21.2 Wing 6'6" 205 lbs Kansas
21 Ochai Agbaji 22.2 Wing 6'5" 215 lbs Kansas
22 Jake LaRavia 20.5 Forward 6'9" 228 lbs VCU
23 Wendell Moore Jr 20.9 Wing 6'5" 213 lbs Duke
24 Vince Williams 21.8 Wing 6'6" 210 lbs VCU
25 Jaden Hardy 20 Guard 6'4" 185 lbs Ignite
26 EJ Liddell 21.5 Forward 6'7" 240 lbs Ohio State
27 Blake Wesley 19.3 Guard 6'5" 185 lbs Notre Dame
28 Christian Koloko 22 Big 7'1" 225 lbs Arizona
29 Ismael Kamagate 21.4 Big 6'11" 220 lbs Paris Basketball
30 Leonard Miller 18.6 Forward 6'9" 175 lbs Fort Erie Prep
31 Tyty Washington 20.6 Point 6'3" 185 lbs Kentucky
32 Dalen Terry 19.9 Guard 6'7" 195 lbs Arizona
33 Gabriele Procida 20 Wing 6'7" 194 lbs Bologna
34 Jaylin Williams 20 Big 6'10" 240 lbs Arkansas
35 Trevor Keels 19.9 Guard 6'7" 195 lbs Arizona
36 Kendall Brown 19.1 Forward 6'8" 205 lbs Baylor
37 Trevion Williams 21.8 Big 6'10" 255 lbs Purdue
38 Alondes Williams 23 Point 6'5" 210 lbs Wake Forest
39 Patrick Baldwin Jr 19.6 Forward 6'9" 220 lbs Milwaukee
40 Bryce McGowens 19.6 Guard 6'7" 173 lbs Nebraska
41 Iverson Molinar 22.5 Guard 6'3" 190lbs Mississippi State
42 Dominick Barlow 19.1 Forward 6'8" 205 lbs OTE
43 Hugo Besson 21.2 Guard 6'5" 196 lbs New Zealand Breakers
44 Jabari Walker 19.8 Forward 6'9" 215 lbs Colorado
45 Ryan Rollins 19.9 Guard 6'4" 180 lbs Toledo
46 Jordan Hall 20.4 Wing 6'7" 215 lbs St. Joe's
47 Andrew Nembhard 22.3 Guard 6'4" 193 lbs Gonzaga
48 Kennedy Chandler 19.8 Point 6'0" 172 lbs Tennessee
49 Justin Lewis 20.1 Big 6'7" 245 lbs Marquette
50 Max Christie 19.4 Wing 6'7" 185 lbs Michigan St
51 Matteo Spagnolo 19.4 Guard 6'5" 180 lbs Cremona
52 Keon Ellis 22.5 Guard 6'6" 170 lbs Alabama
53 David Roddy 21.2 Wing 6'6" 255 lbs Colorado State
54 John Butler 19.5 Forward 7'1" 190 lbs Florida State
55 Jean Montero 18.9 Guard 6'2" 172 lbs OTE
56 Jaden Shackelford 21.3 Guard 6'3" 200 lbs Alabama
57 JD Davison 19.6 Guard 6'3" 175 lbs Alabama
58 Hyunjung Lee 21.6 Wing 6'7" 210 lbs Davidson
59 Moussa Diabate 20.3 Big 6'11" 210 lbs Michigan
60 Caleb Houstan 19.3 Forward 6'8" 205 lbs Michigan

More From Denver Stiffs

Loading comments...