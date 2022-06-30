Report: Nuggets and DeAndre Jordan Agree to a Contract

According to Mike Singer of the Denver Post, and Shams Charania of the Athletic, the Nuggets and free agent DeAndre Jordan have agreed to a one year veteran minimum deal.

The Nuggets have agreed to a deal with DeAndre Jordan, source confirms as @ShamsCharania first reported. — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 30, 2022

De’Andre Jordan spent the past season with both the Lakers and the 76ers where he put up 4.3 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game in 13 minutes a game. Not the backup center that fans were expecting, nor hoping for, but DeAndre Jordan is known as a great locker room presence throughout the league. He struggled to have consistent playing time, and to be productive in his playing time last season. Maybe he can turn over a new leaf in Denver though.