Shams: Nikola Jokic Signs Super Max Contract Extension

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, Nikola Jokic has inked the richest deal in NBA history to stay with the Denver Nuggets. The terms of the contract come out to be a five year, $264 million supermax extension. This will see him stay in Denver until at least the 2026-27 season with a player option for the 2027-28 season.

Two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has agreed to a five-year, $264 million supermax contract extension with the Denver Nuggets, the richest deal in NBA history, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Fifth season (2027-28) will be a player option at $60M. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Denver is keeping it’s franchise player and two time MVP for the next half decade at the bare minimum. This solidifies Denver’s direction, and will provide reassurance for the rest of the offseason. This is huge for Nuggets fans, those within the organization, and Nikola Jokic. Congrats to all involved.