2022 NBA Draft: Denver Stiffs Big Board 2.0

By Asher Levy
NBA: NBA Draft Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Stiffs Big Board 2.0

Rank Name Draft Age Position Height Weight School/Club
1 Paolo Banchero 19.6 Big 6'10" 250 lbs Duke
2 Chet Holmgren 20.1 Big 7'1" 195 lbs Gonzaga
3 Jaden Ivey 20.4 Guard 6'4" 195 lbs Purdue
4 Jabari Smith Jr 19.1 Big 6'9" 215 lbs Auburn
5 AJ Griffin 18.8 Wing 6'6" 222 lbs Duke
6 Jalen Duren 18.6 Big 6'10" 250 lbs Memphis
7 Dyson Daniels 19.3 Wing 6'8" 170 lbs Ignite
8 Bennedict Mathurin 20 Off Ball Guard 6'6" 210 lbs Arizona
9 Keegan Murray 21.8 Forward 6'8" 225 lbs Iowa
10 Shaedon Sharpe 19.1 Guard 6'6" 201 lbs Kentucky
11 Tari Eason 21.1 Forward 6'8" 215 lbs LSU
12 Nikola Jovic 19 Wing 6'10" 209 lbs Mega Basket
13 Johnny Davis 20.3 Guard 6'5" 194 lbs Wisconsin
14 Jeremy Sochan 19.1 Forward 6'9" 230 lbs Baylor
15 Malaki Branham 19.1 Wing 6'5" 180 lbs Ohio State
16 Jalen Williams 21.2 Forward 6'6" 195 lbs Santa Clara
17 MarJon Beauchamp 21.7 Wing 6'6" 199 lbs Ignite
18 Mark Williams 20.5 Big 7'0" 243 lbs Duke
19 Ousmane Dieng 19.1 Forward 6'10" 216 lbs New Zealand Breakers
20 Christian Braun 21.2 Wing 6'6" 205 lbs Kansas
21 Ochai Agbaji 22.2 Wing 6'5" 215 lbs Kansas
22 Jake LaRavia 20.5 Forward 6'9" 228 lbs VCU
23 Vince Williams 21.8 Wing 6'6" 210 lbs VCU
24 Jaden Hardy 20 Guard 6'4" 185 lbs Ignite
25 EJ Liddell 21.5 Forward 6'7" 240 lbs Ohio State
26 Wendell Moore Jr 20.9 Wing 6'5" 213 lbs Duke
27 Blake Wesley 19.3 Guard 6'5" 185 lbs Notre Dame
28 Christian Koloko 22 Big 7'1" 225 lbs Arizona
29 Ismael Kamagate 21.4 Big 6'11" 220 lbs Paris Basketball
30 Alondes Williams 23 Point 6'5" 210 lbs Wake Forest
31 Leonard Miller 18.6 Forward 6'9" 175 lbs Fort Erie Prep
32 Tyty Washington 20.6 Point 6'3" 185 lbs Kentucky
33 Patrick Baldwin Jr 19.6 Forward 6'9" 220 lbs Milwaukee
34 Gabriele Procida 20 Wing 6'7" 194 lbs Bologna
35 Jaylin Williams 20 Big 6'10" 240 lbs Arkansas
36 Kendall Brown 19.1 Forward 6'8" 205 lbs Baylor
37 Trevion Williams 21.8 Big 6'10" 255 lbs Purdue
38 Bryce McGowens 19.6 Guard 6'7" 173 lbs Nebraska
39 Iverson Molinar 22.5 Guard 6'3" 190lbs Mississippi State
40 Dominick Barlow 19.1 Forward 6'8" 205 lbs OTE
41 Hugo Besson 21.2 Guard 6'5" 196 lbs New Zealand Breakers
42 Trevor Keels 18.8 Guard 6'4" 221 lbs Duke
43 Ryan Rollins 19.9 Guard 6'4" 180 lbs Toledo
44 Dalen Terry 19.9 Guard 6'7" 195 lbs Arizona
45 Jordan Hall 20.4 Wing 6'7" 215 lbs St. Joe's
46 Andrew Nembhard 22.3 Guard 6'4" 193 lbs Gonzaga
47 Kennedy Chandler 19.8 Point 6'0" 172 lbs Tennessee
48 Justin Lewis 20.1 Big 6'7" 245 lbs Marquette
49 Max Christie 19.4 Wing 6'7" 185 lbs Michigan St
50 Matteo Spagnolo 19.4 Guard 6'5" 180 lbs Cremona
51 Keon Ellis 22.5 Guard 6'6" 170 lbs Alabama
52 David Roddy 21.2 Wing 6'6" 255 lbs Colorado State
53 John Butler 19.5 Forward 7'1" 190 lbs Florida State
54 Jean Montero 18.9 Guard 6'2" 172 lbs OTE
55 Jaden Shackelford 21.3 Guard 6'3" 200 lbs Alabama
56 JD Davison 19.6 Guard 6'3" 175 lbs Alabama
57 Jabari Walker 19.8 Forward 6'9" 215 lbs Colorado
58 Hyunjung Lee 21.6 Wing 6'7" 210 lbs Davidson
59 Moussa Diabate 20.3 Big 6'11" 210 lbs Michigan
60 Caleb Houstan 19.3 Forward 6'8" 205 lbs Michigan

Best Targets for Denver Nuggets

MarJon Beauchamp - G League Ignite

MarJon Beauchamp is someone that the Nuggets fanbase is growing more and more enamored with as time goes on, and I can’t blame them. He’s an athletic 6 foot 6 inches tall wing with a 7 foot wingspan. He has some ball handling chops, and is a smart off-ball player on offense. His main calling card is his defense — a desperate need for Denver. He has questions about his shot, but is still someone Denver should target.

NBA: G League-Ignite at Stockton Kings Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Wendell Moore Jr. - Duke

Wendell Moore Jr. is someone raising up draft boards and for good reason. He is young for his class, being only 20 years old on draft night as a junior. He has good perimeter defense, shooting, ball-handling, and is really a jack of all trades. He has some lackluster team defense but is likely to improve in that area. He’s 6’5” with a 7 foot wingspan and fits the mold of someone Denver should be looking to add in the Draft.

NCAA Basketball: Final Four-Semifinals-North Carolina vs Duke Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Other names to consider

Jalen Williams, Wing, Santa Clara

Vince Williams, Wing, VCU

EJ Liddell, Forward, Ohio State

Christian Braun, Wing, Kansas

Ochai Agbaji, Wing, Kansas

Jake LaRavia, Forward, Wake Forest

