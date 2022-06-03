2022 NBA Draft: Denver Stiffs Big Board 2.0

Denver Stiffs Big Board 2.0 Rank Name Draft Age Position Height Weight School/Club Rank Name Draft Age Position Height Weight School/Club 1 Paolo Banchero 19.6 Big 6'10" 250 lbs Duke 2 Chet Holmgren 20.1 Big 7'1" 195 lbs Gonzaga 3 Jaden Ivey 20.4 Guard 6'4" 195 lbs Purdue 4 Jabari Smith Jr 19.1 Big 6'9" 215 lbs Auburn 5 AJ Griffin 18.8 Wing 6'6" 222 lbs Duke 6 Jalen Duren 18.6 Big 6'10" 250 lbs Memphis 7 Dyson Daniels 19.3 Wing 6'8" 170 lbs Ignite 8 Bennedict Mathurin 20 Off Ball Guard 6'6" 210 lbs Arizona 9 Keegan Murray 21.8 Forward 6'8" 225 lbs Iowa 10 Shaedon Sharpe 19.1 Guard 6'6" 201 lbs Kentucky 11 Tari Eason 21.1 Forward 6'8" 215 lbs LSU 12 Nikola Jovic 19 Wing 6'10" 209 lbs Mega Basket 13 Johnny Davis 20.3 Guard 6'5" 194 lbs Wisconsin 14 Jeremy Sochan 19.1 Forward 6'9" 230 lbs Baylor 15 Malaki Branham 19.1 Wing 6'5" 180 lbs Ohio State 16 Jalen Williams 21.2 Forward 6'6" 195 lbs Santa Clara 17 MarJon Beauchamp 21.7 Wing 6'6" 199 lbs Ignite 18 Mark Williams 20.5 Big 7'0" 243 lbs Duke 19 Ousmane Dieng 19.1 Forward 6'10" 216 lbs New Zealand Breakers 20 Christian Braun 21.2 Wing 6'6" 205 lbs Kansas 21 Ochai Agbaji 22.2 Wing 6'5" 215 lbs Kansas 22 Jake LaRavia 20.5 Forward 6'9" 228 lbs VCU 23 Vince Williams 21.8 Wing 6'6" 210 lbs VCU 24 Jaden Hardy 20 Guard 6'4" 185 lbs Ignite 25 EJ Liddell 21.5 Forward 6'7" 240 lbs Ohio State 26 Wendell Moore Jr 20.9 Wing 6'5" 213 lbs Duke 27 Blake Wesley 19.3 Guard 6'5" 185 lbs Notre Dame 28 Christian Koloko 22 Big 7'1" 225 lbs Arizona 29 Ismael Kamagate 21.4 Big 6'11" 220 lbs Paris Basketball 30 Alondes Williams 23 Point 6'5" 210 lbs Wake Forest 31 Leonard Miller 18.6 Forward 6'9" 175 lbs Fort Erie Prep 32 Tyty Washington 20.6 Point 6'3" 185 lbs Kentucky 33 Patrick Baldwin Jr 19.6 Forward 6'9" 220 lbs Milwaukee 34 Gabriele Procida 20 Wing 6'7" 194 lbs Bologna 35 Jaylin Williams 20 Big 6'10" 240 lbs Arkansas 36 Kendall Brown 19.1 Forward 6'8" 205 lbs Baylor 37 Trevion Williams 21.8 Big 6'10" 255 lbs Purdue 38 Bryce McGowens 19.6 Guard 6'7" 173 lbs Nebraska 39 Iverson Molinar 22.5 Guard 6'3" 190lbs Mississippi State 40 Dominick Barlow 19.1 Forward 6'8" 205 lbs OTE 41 Hugo Besson 21.2 Guard 6'5" 196 lbs New Zealand Breakers 42 Trevor Keels 18.8 Guard 6'4" 221 lbs Duke 43 Ryan Rollins 19.9 Guard 6'4" 180 lbs Toledo 44 Dalen Terry 19.9 Guard 6'7" 195 lbs Arizona 45 Jordan Hall 20.4 Wing 6'7" 215 lbs St. Joe's 46 Andrew Nembhard 22.3 Guard 6'4" 193 lbs Gonzaga 47 Kennedy Chandler 19.8 Point 6'0" 172 lbs Tennessee 48 Justin Lewis 20.1 Big 6'7" 245 lbs Marquette 49 Max Christie 19.4 Wing 6'7" 185 lbs Michigan St 50 Matteo Spagnolo 19.4 Guard 6'5" 180 lbs Cremona 51 Keon Ellis 22.5 Guard 6'6" 170 lbs Alabama 52 David Roddy 21.2 Wing 6'6" 255 lbs Colorado State 53 John Butler 19.5 Forward 7'1" 190 lbs Florida State 54 Jean Montero 18.9 Guard 6'2" 172 lbs OTE 55 Jaden Shackelford 21.3 Guard 6'3" 200 lbs Alabama 56 JD Davison 19.6 Guard 6'3" 175 lbs Alabama 57 Jabari Walker 19.8 Forward 6'9" 215 lbs Colorado 58 Hyunjung Lee 21.6 Wing 6'7" 210 lbs Davidson 59 Moussa Diabate 20.3 Big 6'11" 210 lbs Michigan 60 Caleb Houstan 19.3 Forward 6'8" 205 lbs Michigan

Best Targets for Denver Nuggets

MarJon Beauchamp - G League Ignite

MarJon Beauchamp is someone that the Nuggets fanbase is growing more and more enamored with as time goes on, and I can’t blame them. He’s an athletic 6 foot 6 inches tall wing with a 7 foot wingspan. He has some ball handling chops, and is a smart off-ball player on offense. His main calling card is his defense — a desperate need for Denver. He has questions about his shot, but is still someone Denver should target.

Wendell Moore Jr. - Duke

Wendell Moore Jr. is someone raising up draft boards and for good reason. He is young for his class, being only 20 years old on draft night as a junior. He has good perimeter defense, shooting, ball-handling, and is really a jack of all trades. He has some lackluster team defense but is likely to improve in that area. He’s 6’5” with a 7 foot wingspan and fits the mold of someone Denver should be looking to add in the Draft.

Other names to consider

Jalen Williams, Wing, Santa Clara

Vince Williams, Wing, VCU

EJ Liddell, Forward, Ohio State

Christian Braun, Wing, Kansas

Ochai Agbaji, Wing, Kansas

Jake LaRavia, Forward, Wake Forest