2022 NBA Draft: Denver Stiffs Big Board 2.0

Denver Stiffs Big Board 2.0
|Rank
|Name
|Draft Age
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School/Club
|Rank
|Name
|Draft Age
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School/Club
|1
|Paolo Banchero
|19.6
|Big
|6'10"
|250 lbs
|Duke
|2
|Chet Holmgren
|20.1
|Big
|7'1"
|195 lbs
|Gonzaga
|3
|Jaden Ivey
|20.4
|Guard
|6'4"
|195 lbs
|Purdue
|4
|Jabari Smith Jr
|19.1
|Big
|6'9"
|215 lbs
|Auburn
|5
|AJ Griffin
|18.8
|Wing
|6'6"
|222 lbs
|Duke
|6
|Jalen Duren
|18.6
|Big
|6'10"
|250 lbs
|Memphis
|7
|Dyson Daniels
|19.3
|Wing
|6'8"
|170 lbs
|Ignite
|8
|Bennedict Mathurin
|20
|Off Ball Guard
|6'6"
|210 lbs
|Arizona
|9
|Keegan Murray
|21.8
|Forward
|6'8"
|225 lbs
|Iowa
|10
|Shaedon Sharpe
|19.1
|Guard
|6'6"
|201 lbs
|Kentucky
|11
|Tari Eason
|21.1
|Forward
|6'8"
|215 lbs
|LSU
|12
|Nikola Jovic
|19
|Wing
|6'10"
|209 lbs
|Mega Basket
|13
|Johnny Davis
|20.3
|Guard
|6'5"
|194 lbs
|Wisconsin
|14
|Jeremy Sochan
|19.1
|Forward
|6'9"
|230 lbs
|Baylor
|15
|Malaki Branham
|19.1
|Wing
|6'5"
|180 lbs
|Ohio State
|16
|Jalen Williams
|21.2
|Forward
|6'6"
|195 lbs
|Santa Clara
|17
|MarJon Beauchamp
|21.7
|Wing
|6'6"
|199 lbs
|Ignite
|18
|Mark Williams
|20.5
|Big
|7'0"
|243 lbs
|Duke
|19
|Ousmane Dieng
|19.1
|Forward
|6'10"
|216 lbs
|New Zealand Breakers
|20
|Christian Braun
|21.2
|Wing
|6'6"
|205 lbs
|Kansas
|21
|Ochai Agbaji
|22.2
|Wing
|6'5"
|215 lbs
|Kansas
|22
|Jake LaRavia
|20.5
|Forward
|6'9"
|228 lbs
|VCU
|23
|Vince Williams
|21.8
|Wing
|6'6"
|210 lbs
|VCU
|24
|Jaden Hardy
|20
|Guard
|6'4"
|185 lbs
|Ignite
|25
|EJ Liddell
|21.5
|Forward
|6'7"
|240 lbs
|Ohio State
|26
|Wendell Moore Jr
|20.9
|Wing
|6'5"
|213 lbs
|Duke
|27
|Blake Wesley
|19.3
|Guard
|6'5"
|185 lbs
|Notre Dame
|28
|Christian Koloko
|22
|Big
|7'1"
|225 lbs
|Arizona
|29
|Ismael Kamagate
|21.4
|Big
|6'11"
|220 lbs
|Paris Basketball
|30
|Alondes Williams
|23
|Point
|6'5"
|210 lbs
|Wake Forest
|31
|Leonard Miller
|18.6
|Forward
|6'9"
|175 lbs
|Fort Erie Prep
|32
|Tyty Washington
|20.6
|Point
|6'3"
|185 lbs
|Kentucky
|33
|Patrick Baldwin Jr
|19.6
|Forward
|6'9"
|220 lbs
|Milwaukee
|34
|Gabriele Procida
|20
|Wing
|6'7"
|194 lbs
|Bologna
|35
|Jaylin Williams
|20
|Big
|6'10"
|240 lbs
|Arkansas
|36
|Kendall Brown
|19.1
|Forward
|6'8"
|205 lbs
|Baylor
|37
|Trevion Williams
|21.8
|Big
|6'10"
|255 lbs
|Purdue
|38
|Bryce McGowens
|19.6
|Guard
|6'7"
|173 lbs
|Nebraska
|39
|Iverson Molinar
|22.5
|Guard
|6'3"
|190lbs
|Mississippi State
|40
|Dominick Barlow
|19.1
|Forward
|6'8"
|205 lbs
|OTE
|41
|Hugo Besson
|21.2
|Guard
|6'5"
|196 lbs
|New Zealand Breakers
|42
|Trevor Keels
|18.8
|Guard
|6'4"
|221 lbs
|Duke
|43
|Ryan Rollins
|19.9
|Guard
|6'4"
|180 lbs
|Toledo
|44
|Dalen Terry
|19.9
|Guard
|6'7"
|195 lbs
|Arizona
|45
|Jordan Hall
|20.4
|Wing
|6'7"
|215 lbs
|St. Joe's
|46
|Andrew Nembhard
|22.3
|Guard
|6'4"
|193 lbs
|Gonzaga
|47
|Kennedy Chandler
|19.8
|Point
|6'0"
|172 lbs
|Tennessee
|48
|Justin Lewis
|20.1
|Big
|6'7"
|245 lbs
|Marquette
|49
|Max Christie
|19.4
|Wing
|6'7"
|185 lbs
|Michigan St
|50
|Matteo Spagnolo
|19.4
|Guard
|6'5"
|180 lbs
|Cremona
|51
|Keon Ellis
|22.5
|Guard
|6'6"
|170 lbs
|Alabama
|52
|David Roddy
|21.2
|Wing
|6'6"
|255 lbs
|Colorado State
|53
|John Butler
|19.5
|Forward
|7'1"
|190 lbs
|Florida State
|54
|Jean Montero
|18.9
|Guard
|6'2"
|172 lbs
|OTE
|55
|Jaden Shackelford
|21.3
|Guard
|6'3"
|200 lbs
|Alabama
|56
|JD Davison
|19.6
|Guard
|6'3"
|175 lbs
|Alabama
|57
|Jabari Walker
|19.8
|Forward
|6'9"
|215 lbs
|Colorado
|58
|Hyunjung Lee
|21.6
|Wing
|6'7"
|210 lbs
|Davidson
|59
|Moussa Diabate
|20.3
|Big
|6'11"
|210 lbs
|Michigan
|60
|Caleb Houstan
|19.3
|Forward
|6'8"
|205 lbs
|Michigan
Best Targets for Denver Nuggets
MarJon Beauchamp - G League Ignite
MarJon Beauchamp is someone that the Nuggets fanbase is growing more and more enamored with as time goes on, and I can’t blame them. He’s an athletic 6 foot 6 inches tall wing with a 7 foot wingspan. He has some ball handling chops, and is a smart off-ball player on offense. His main calling card is his defense — a desperate need for Denver. He has questions about his shot, but is still someone Denver should target.
Wendell Moore Jr. - Duke
Wendell Moore Jr. is someone raising up draft boards and for good reason. He is young for his class, being only 20 years old on draft night as a junior. He has good perimeter defense, shooting, ball-handling, and is really a jack of all trades. He has some lackluster team defense but is likely to improve in that area. He’s 6’5” with a 7 foot wingspan and fits the mold of someone Denver should be looking to add in the Draft.
Other names to consider
Jalen Williams, Wing, Santa Clara
EJ Liddell, Forward, Ohio State
Christian Braun, Wing, Kansas
Ochai Agbaji, Wing, Kansas
Jake LaRavia, Forward, Wake Forest
