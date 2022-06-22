SB Nation Reacts Survey: what should the Nuggets do on draft night?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Denver Nuggets fans and fans across the country.

We’re just over 24 hours away from the NBA Draft and there is still a ton of uncertainty on what the Denver Nuggets will do with each of their first round pocks. After trading JaMychal Green and acquiring the 30th pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder last week, the Nuggets are now armed and in a position where they can do a ton of things on draft night.

The easiest way the Nuggets could go about it is to stick and pick at 21 and 30 and add two talented young players to their roster. Denver could also look to move up in the draft and use those two picks as ammo to move up and draft someone they think could be a game changer next year and beyond.

Another likely scenario is the Nuggets could package one of those two picks along with a player already on the roster — someone like Will Barton or Monte Morris — and acquire an established player from around the league. This would give the Nuggets someone who could contribute next season along with a prospect who hopefully possesses some upside on the defensive end of the floor.

So let’s pose the question, what would you do if you were running the Nuggets?

