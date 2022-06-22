When and how to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

One of the most anticipated moments of the offseason is officially just 24 hours away as the NBA Draft is almost here. It should be an exciting night for the Nuggets as they are slated to pick twice in the first round and could add two high level prospects to their squad or they could trade those picks for a player that can help them push for a championship next year.

What: 2022 NBA Draft

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Where to watch: ESPN

When: 7pm MST

Some of the current odds on the top of the draft point in favor of Jabari Smith to be the first overall pick at -275. Some movement has occurred the last few days regarding Paolo Banchero, who is now +275 to be selected by the Orlando Magic. If I were in charge of the Magic I would be taking Banchero over Smith all day as I think the talented prospect out of Duke is the best player in the draft.

One bet that might appeal to Nuggets fans is Marjon Beauchamp’s over/under is currently set at 25.5 and you can bet the under at +105. For a player that seems like a real target for the Nuggets first round pick at 21. Putting some money on those plus odds could result in a pretty nice pay day along with the Nuggets adding a super talented prospect.

The time is almost here and I’m excited to see what the Nuggets do. It’s Calvin Booth’s first time running the show in the Nuggets draft room and hopefully, some fireworks are in store!

