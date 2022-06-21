Nuggets Summer League schedule

The NBA officially announced the Summer League schedule yesterday as the Denver Nuggets are slated to play four games before entering bracket play. Here are the dates, times, location, and how to watch the Nuggets first four games.

All times are Mountain Standard Time:

Friday July 8th: Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 7PM, Cox Pavilion, NBA TV

Sunday July 10th: Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 5PM, Cox Pavilion, ESPNU

Wednesday July 13th: Nuggets vs. Los Angelas Clippers, 8PM, Thomas and Mack, NBA TV

Friday July 15th: Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 4PM, Cox Pavilion, NBA TV

Not the most exciting slate of games at least on paper for the Nuggets as the Cavaliers are they only team they will play in Las Vegas that hold a lottery pick in the draft. The Nuggets also got a lot of the Cox Pavilion/NBA TV games and only one game at the Thomas and Mack Center, which is a primetime slate against the Clippers.

We’ll have a better idea who will be competing for the Nuggets at summer league early next week, but hopefully they have at least one or maybe even two exciting rookies following the draft on Thursday night. As far as some players already on the roster we can expect to play, I could maybe see Markus Howard and Davon Reed playing, who both played for the Nuggets last summer league.

Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji were on the Nuggets summer league roster last summer, but I’d be surprised if we see either of them in Vegas. If either Hyland or Nnaji do end up playing I would imagine it would only be for a game or two and then Denver would shut them down.