Denver Stiffs 2022 NBA Draft Profiles

The Denver Nuggets hold the 21st overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft that will take place in just over a few weeks on June 23rd. As part of the effort to cover the draft, the Denver Stiffs writing staff will be putting together individual profiles on several prospects in the range of Denver’s 21st overall selection. There won’t be profiles conducted on the top tier prospects, but around 20 and 30 players will be assessed by their strengths and weaknesses as well as their fit with the Nuggets.

