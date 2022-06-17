Report: Jeff Green is expected to pick up his player option for next season

According to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green plans to pick up his $4.5 million player option for next season.

News: #Nuggets veteran Jeff Green is expected to pick up his $4.5 million player option, a league source told @denverpost.https://t.co/9ffuShvLjf — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 17, 2022

No surprise here as this was the expectation all along, but it officially locks Green onto the Nuggets roster for next season. Green — who will be going into his 15th NBA season next year — was a big contributor for the Nuggets last season starting in 63 of the 75 games he played.

Green slotted into the starting lineup following Michael Porter Jr.’s injury that forced him to miss the rest of the season and did a really nice job playing alongside Nikola Jokic. Not only did Green average 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds per game on an efficient 52.4 percent field goal percentage, but he also had some incredible highlight reel dunks in the process:

Jeff Green’s dunk show last night from the #Nuggets blowout win over Portland. This man has been flying high all season long pic.twitter.com/ldABN49rz3 — Chris Dempsey (@chrisadempsey) January 14, 2022

Going into next season, Green will likely slot in as the Nuggets back up power forward and could even play center in some small ball lineups. With the Nuggets starting lineup featuring Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon at the forward positions, Green is a more than serviceable bench player for the Nuggets and should have a big role once again next season.