5 things to buy for a Nuggets fan

Following another NBA championship from the Golden State Warriors, fans can now turn their attention to next season with the hopes of their team being the ones that win it all. With that in mind, no better time to stock up on your Nuggets gear and what better place to do that than Target.

Things around the Nuggets are incredibly exciting right now as they are going into next season with the back-to-back MVP leading the helm in Nikola Jokic. Alongside Jokic will hopefully be a fully healthy Jamal Murray after the Nuggets point guard had to miss all last season while recovering from ACL surgery. Then you have Michael Porter Jr. who — like Murray — didn’t do much last season after playing just nine games to start the season.

Denver also now has two selections in the first round (21,30) of next Thursday’s draft following a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this week. Everything is looking up for the Nuggets, so let’s check out some items you can add to your collection as Denver pushes for their first championship next season!

I tell you what there is nothing better than having a BBQ at your house and playing lawn games in the backyard. What better lawn game to play than corn hole and support your favorite team while doing it! As someone who is desperately looking for a corn hole board, this item certainly peeks my interest!

So maybe you don’t like playing corn hole in the back yard, but you like to take your boards and play at say a campground. Well, you are going to be thirsty when playing corn hole and and what better item to drink your beverage of choice out of like a Nuggets travel mug! Whether the drink is hot or cold, this mug will get the job done every single time!

Rain, wind, or shine, the Nuggets tumbler will treat you right similar to the travel mug listed above. Whether you are on the move or just sitting on your patio enjoying the sunrise, this tumbler is great for that morning coffee that gets your day started right!

As the Colorado heat continues to strike, you are going to need something to keep you protected from those rays when you are outside. No better way to do that then by adding this awesome Nuggets hat to your collection, which also acts as a really cool hat you can wear to the Nuggets NBA Finals game next season!

Nothing beats a nice cold drink on a hot summers day, but if you accidentally like to drink your drinks slowly and leave them out in the sun, well this item is for you. The Nuggets can coolie does a tremendous job of keeping your drinks cold so you can enjoy them at a pace that suits you best!

Those are all the awesome Nuggets items you can add to your collection this summer courtesy of Target!

