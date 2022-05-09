Ryan Blackburn discusses the news from Monday morning that Nikola Jokić will be the MVP of the 2021-22 NBA season, laughing at those that think he isn’t deserving. Ryan then discusses where Jokić can still improve as a player and leader for the Nuggets in their quest for a title going forward. Finally, where does Jokić rank among the NBA greats now that he’s just the 13th back-to-back MVP winner in NBA history?
Nikola Jokić wins second straight MVP | Pickaxe and Roll
