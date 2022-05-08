Ryan Blackburn shares his thoughts on the Denver Nuggets forward rotation and how they performed during the 2021-22 season. Michael Porter Jr. missed the vast majority of the season, so Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green assumed larger roles, while Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar had opportunities to show what they can do. Were the forwards successful this year? Where must they be better? Does a healthy MPJ solve all of Denver’s issues?
The Nuggets forward rotation has potential to be elite in 2023 | Pickaxe and Roll
