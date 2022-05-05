Ryan Blackburn shares his thoughts on the end-of-season press conferences of Michael Malone and Calvin Booth setting a tone of immediate pressure on the Denver Nuggets to do everything they can to win a title. Then, Ryan spends some time reacting to fake trades proposed by Nuggets fans by mostly saying that the trade ideas aren’t realistic. Although, some of them might be really good!
Reacting to your bad fake trade ideas...and some good ones | Pickaxe and Roll
