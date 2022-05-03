Ryan Blackburn breaks down the Denver Nuggets wing rotation from the 2021-22 season. From Will Barton and Austin Rivers to Bryn Forbes and Davon Reed, where did the Nuggets wings excel? Where do they need to improve? Do the Nuggets need a wing upgrade this off-season? Yes, yes they do, especially on the defensive end. Ryan breaks down the seasons of each player and where the unit must improve as a whole.
Filed under:
The last piece of the championship puzzle is a wing upgrade | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan discusses Denver’s wing rotation and the performances of Will Barton, Austin Rivers, Bryn Forbes, and Davon Reed throughout the 2021-22 season.
Loading comments...