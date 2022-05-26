Ryan Blackburn and Gordon Gross, senior writer for Denver Stiffs, share their updated perspectives on how new Denver Nuggets lead decision maker Clavin Booth will likely approach the free agency and trade markets in July. Which Nuggets free agents are in the team’s plans for next season? How much flexibility do the Nuggets have to upgrade their roster? Where will they prioritize upgrading the most?
Gordon Gross on the Nuggets plan for free agency and trades - Part 2 | Pickaxe and Roll
