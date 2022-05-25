Ryan Blackburn and Gordon Gross, senior writer for Denver Stiffs, discuss the Denver Nuggets in a two-part podcast beginning with Nuggets ownership. Is KSE all the way bought into a Nuggets championship? Will they get to that point? Then, they discuss Calvin Booth and how his NBA Draft philosophy may differ from Tim Connelly, as well as some draft prospects the Nuggets will likely target as a result.
Filed under:
Gordon Gross on Nuggets ownership and a new NBA Draft philosophy - Part 1 | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan and Gordon discuss the ownership situation in Denver and what Nuggets fans can and can’t expect. Then, they discuss the NBA Draft under Calvin Booth.
Loading comments...