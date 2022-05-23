Ryan Blackburn reacts to Tim Connelly deciding to go to the Minnesota Timberwolves to become their new President of Basketball Operations, including where the biggest differences were in Denver’s counteroffer. Then, Ryan discusses where Tim Connelly’s absence will be felt the most as the Nuggets enter their most important off-season in franchise history. Is Calvin Booth ready to step into the leadership role?
Reacting to Tim Connelly’s departure and where it hurts the Nuggets the most | Pickaxe and Roll
