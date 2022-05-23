Ryan Blackburn shares updated thoughts on the Tim Connelly waiting game being played by the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. Then, he turns his attention to the NBA Draft and who Nuggets FANS want the Nuggets to take at 21st overall. From Nikola Jovic to Marjon Beauchamp, nearly 40 names were listed. Finally, Ryan discusses the Golden State Warriors making the rest of the West look foolish.
Filed under:
The draft prospects fans want the Denver Nuggets to select at 21st overall | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan talks about the Tim Connelly situation again before discussing the NBA Draft and who Nuggets fans want the team to select 21st overall this year.
Loading comments...