Woj: Tim Connelly traveling to Minnesota to meet with Timberwolves ownership

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Denver Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly is headed to Minnesota to meet with Timberwolves owner, Glen Taylor.

ESPN Sources: Denver Nuggets president Tim Connelly is traveling to meet with Minnesota owner Glen Taylor this weekend in what’s the next step in the Timberwolves’ pursuit to hire Connelly and make him one of league’s highest compensated executives. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 21, 2022

Wojnarowski followed it up by mentioning how Connelly has spent “extensive” time with Timberwolves minority owners Marc Lore and former MLB superstar, Alex Rodriguez. It’s also important to note that Woj’s tweet mentions have the Timberwolves would be making Connelly one of the leagues highest compensated executives, which is something he more than certainly deserves.

Connelly has been front and center of the Nuggets rebuild and is a massive reason why they have been one of the best teams in the Western Conference over the course of the last few seasons. Not only has Connelly drafted players like Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr., but he’s also found diamond in the rough payers such as Monte Morris and Bones Hyland.

Those are just a few of the many names Connelly has added over the years to make the Nuggets roster more competitive than it ever has been. If the Nuggets were to lose Connelly it would be a massive blow to the teams future success in the near future and beyond.