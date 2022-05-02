Denver Nuggets Season in Review series

The Denver Nuggets wrapped up their season with a first round exit at the hands of the Golden State Warriors. To commemorate the 2021-22 season, the Denver Stiffs writers are putting together player profiles, a ‘Season in Review’ series, to reflect on the year. From Nikola Jokić to Bones Hyland to Aaron Gordon to DeMarcus Cousins, a lot happened this season, and remembering exactly what happened is important for both the present and the future.