Ryan Blackburn breaks down the NBA Draft Lottery results as the Orlando Magic win the lottery and will select first overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. Ryan talks about the top teams and the top prospects before pivoting to the Nuggets and the initial players profiled at Denver Stiffs. Finally, Ryan discusses how important it is for the Nuggets to see the floor at a high level going forward to become a championship caliber team.
NBA Draft Lottery results and initial draft takes | Pickaxe and Roll
