The ACTUALLY mentally tough teams in the NBA | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn discusses the Game 7 (and 6) losses by the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, and Philadelphia 76ers. MVP narratives are up in flames as Giannis, Embiid, and Booker have all been eliminated from playoff contention just one round after the Denver Nuggets. Ryan shares his thoughts on where those teams were lacking, the traits and styles that define the final four teams, and what mental toughness really looks like in the NBA.