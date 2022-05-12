 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jake Coyne on the top Nuggets free agency and trade targets

Ryan and Jake preview the Nuggets major off-season moves with a list of trade targets and free agency targets to become a better championship contender.

By Ryan Blackburn
Ryan Blackburn and Jake Coyne (@BroncoSquatch on Twitter) discuss the Denver Nuggets off-season goals and limitations heading into the draft and free agency. Then, they go through an extensive list of trade and free agency targets to revamp the starting lineup and/or improve the bench rotation. Names like Lu Dort and De’Anthony Melton are discussed, but also outside of the box options like Malcolm Brogdon, Amir Coffey, and Victor Oladipo.

