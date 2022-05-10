Ryan Blackburn breaks down big man rotation in the final ‘Season in Review’ episode of the 2021-22 season, discussing Nikola Jokić, JaMychal Green, and DeMarcus Cousins in depth. Jokić clearly held up his end of the bargain this season, but the Nuggets still fell short. They also struggled to fill the backup center position until Cousins was signed mid-season. Is he next year’s solution as well? Or do the Nuggets decide to change things up again?
Who is the ideal backup big man for Nikola Jokić? | Pickaxe and Roll
