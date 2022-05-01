 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Is Denver’s guard rotation facing big changes? | Pickaxe and Roll

From Monte Morris to Bones Hyland, Ryan breaks down Denver’s guard rotation this season and where the team must improve going forward.

By Ryan Blackburn
Ryan Blackburn shares his thoughts on the end-of-season pressers for Michael Porter Jr., Jamal Murray, and Tim Connelly before breaking down the seasons of Denver’s guard rotation. Separated into guards, wings, forwards, and bigs, Ryan evaluates the guards first, based on the roles they had and how successful they were. From Monte Morris and Facu Campazzo to Bones Hyland and Markus Howard, Ryan discusses where the guard rotation must improve to become championship caliber.

