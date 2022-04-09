Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Jamal Murray responds to Nikola Jokic’s record-breaking season

Nikola Jokic had one of the most incredible seasons in NBA history. On Thursday night, he capped it off with a record-setting performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. In that game, which ended up clinching a playoff spot for the Denver Nuggets for the fourth year in a row, Jokic had 35 points on 16/24 shooting, 16 rebounds and 6 assists. The most memorable part of the night, however, came when Jokic scored his 31st point in the fourth quarter, becoming the first player in NBA history to record 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a single season.

Of course, one of the arguments from Jokic’s doubters in regards to the MVP race has been that although Jokic leads almost every advanced statistical category, this should not determine who wins MVP. In fact, many believe that Jokic’s only case for the award is the fact that he is the leader in these advanced stats. With this in mind, the Denver Nuggets’ Twitter account decided to poke fun at that fact after Jokic broke a single-season record in the most non-advanced statistical categories there are...points, rebounds and assists.

Sorry, these stats are way too advanced. We don't understand https://t.co/1bQzCjB3MX — x - Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 8, 2022

Jamal Murray decided to get in the action on Twitter, as he endorsed Jokic for MVP and then expressed interest in what Jokic’s doubters could possibly say in response to the record.

MVP… can’t wait to hear what they going to say now https://t.co/d0WIrQ8saI — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) April 8, 2022

Now that the regular season is almost over for the Nuggets, hopefully the conversation will be centered more on the playoffs than the MVP debate. Regardless of what happens, it’s pretty special that we got to watch our franchise player set such an incredible record. Now, let’s just hope the team can make some noise in the postseason