A Nuggets Night to Remember

Today’s episode of The Chick N’ Nuggets Podcast, covers the Nuggets win against the Grizzles to clinch a playoff berth, all while Nikola is securing his place in NBA history and Denver’s newest power couple is sitting court-side. This win was not only impressive but historical and fun.

Even though there is one more game in the regular season, last nights win felt most impactful as a chance for this team to get some rest prior to what will be a tough first round of the playoffs. After the game, Coach Malone, who is always focused on his current opponent as soon as a game ends, spoke about living in this moment. He wants to enjoy the incredible accomplishments of his team and his superstar after tonight.

In this episode, we take coaches advice and revel in Nikola Jokic making history and breakdown how this win impacts the Nuggets moving forward: