An unforgettable night for Nikola Jokić as the Nuggets clinch a playoff spot | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 122-109 win as Nikola Jokić makes history, becoming the first player to ever accumulate 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a single season. Jokić was unbelievable, playing in a headband after bleeding profusely from the head in the first quarter. Ryan shares his experience in Ball Arena, what the record means, and what it means that the Nuggets get to sit back and relax for the first time all year.