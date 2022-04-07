Highlights: Nikola Jokic makes history and puts together another MVP worthy performance

Nikola Jokic made NBA history Thursday night at Ball Arena by becoming the first player in NBA history to score 2,000 points, haul in 1,000 rebounds, and dish out 500 assists in a single season. That stat comes courtesy of our own Ryan Blackburn here at Denver Stiffs, who pointed out Jokic’s historic feat the other day on Twitter:

Nikola Jokić is 72 points and 14 rebounds away from the very first 2,000 point - 1,000 rebound - 500 assist season in NBA history. — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) April 4, 2022

Jokic was able to accomplish that behind a 35 point performance to go along with 16 rebounds and six assists. The Nuggets big man did all that on 16-of-24 shooting from the field, 1-of-3 from three, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line as he was not only extremely effective on Thursday night, but he was very efficient per usual.

It was another step in the right direction for Jokic as he remains in the drivers seat to bring home another MVP trophy. Be on the lookout at Denver Stiffs tomorrow as there will be a nice story on why Jokic deserves to win MVP once again.

