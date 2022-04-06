Has the magic left Ball Arena? | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 116-97 loss to the San Antonio Spurs as the Nuggets miss an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot. Nikola Jokić was going hard offensively but struggled despite scoring 41 points. Not enough players showed up around him, and the Nuggets once again proved incapable of playing defense on their home court. Ryan discusses why, as well as whether the magic will return to Ball Arena before the year is up.