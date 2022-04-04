Nikola Jokic named Western Conference Player of the Week

The NBA recognized the great play of Nikola Jokic by rewarding him with the Western Conference Player of the week award. It is the second time he has won the award this season and the 11th time of his career, which now eclipses Carmelo Anthony’s franchise record.

Jokic kicked off his award-winning week with 26 points, 19 rebounds, and 11 assists in a win against the Hornets. Then in his next matchup with Indiana, he dropped 37 points, 13 rebounds, and 9 assists on 15-19 shooting in a close win. In Denver’s only loss of the week against Minnesota, Nikola scored 38 points, 19 rebounds, and 8 assists, but the team did turn it around with a win against the Lakers. Jokic dominated with 38 points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, and 3 blocks.

3 games to go and still no one knows how to stop him pic.twitter.com/LD2Tz3g637 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 4, 2022

During the week, Jokic averaged 34.8 points, 17.3 rebounds, 8.5 assists on 67% shooting from the field. More importantly, the Nuggets have won four of their last five games, and at the moment, they have surpassed Utah for the 5th seed in the West.

The regular season is inching towards its end, and Nuggets fans hope Jokic can capture his second consecutive MVP award. His 26.8 points per game, 13.7 rebounds, and 8 assists averages throughout the season have been historic. He stands alone as the only player in NBA history to average 25+ points, 13+ rebounds, and 6+ assists throughout a season.