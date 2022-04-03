Thrill bounces back, Nuggets get crucial win over Lakers | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 129-118 win over the Los Angeles Lakers as Nikola Jokić once again has a monster game with 38 points, 18 rebounds, and 6 assists while out-dueling Anthony Davis down the stretch. Aaron Gordon stepped up in the first half, and Will Barton stepped up in the second half, hitting some massive threes to seal the game for Denver. Ryan discusses the starters, the bench, and what this game means for the playoff race.