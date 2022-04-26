A new mentality for Nuggets fans in Game 5 | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn shares his thoughts on the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors, including the adjustments both teams are set to make as the series moves back to San Francisco. Then, Ryan discusses the mentality shift Nuggets fans (and NBA fans) had as soon as Denver won Game 4 to avoid the sweep. Finally, he talks about the teams that are actually down bad right now after an eventful last few days in the NBA, from the Brooklyn Nets to the Utah Jazz.