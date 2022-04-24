Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 126-121 Game 4 win over the Golden State Warriors as the Nuggets avoid the sweep on their home court. Nikola Jokić was fantastic today. Monte Morris hit five three-pointers in a quarter. Austin Rivers had five steals. Bones hit some shots from the Hylands, and Will Barton hit the biggest shot of the game. Ryan discusses the game, “foxhole” guys, and mentally preparing for a Game 5 on the road with everything on the line.
Filed under:
Game 4 recap: So you’re telling me there’s a chance? | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan recaps Denver’s 126-121 win over the Warriors as the Nuggets prevent elimination with contributions from several players, led by Joker’s 37 points.
Loading comments...