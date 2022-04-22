 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Was this season always about playing for pride? | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan shares his thoughts on Denver’s objectives while down 3-0 against Golden State with a sweep looking very possible. Then, he looks at championship contenders around the league.

By Ryan Blackburn
/ new

Ryan Blackburn shares his thoughts on the Denver Nuggets as they are down 3-0 in their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. Will they play with pride and intensity in Game 4 amid a likely exit? Was this season always about playing with pride? Then, Ryan shares his thoughts on the playoff landscape and which teams can win a title this year, as well as what the Nuggets are missing to become a title contender again.

More From Denver Stiffs

Loading comments...