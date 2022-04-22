Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 118-113 Game 3 loss to the Golden State Warriors as the Nuggets battle incredibly hard for 45 minutes only to watch the lead slip away in the final three. Nikola Jokić was unbelievable, and Aaron Gordon showed up in a big way. Unfortunately, the Nuggets couldn’t get enough stops to earn the victory and go down 3-0 in the series. Ryan discusses the big takeaways, the poor execution at the end of the game, and the difficulty of taking a moral victory down 3-0 in a playoff series.
An epic Game 3, but all that matters is 0-3 | Pickaxe and Roll
