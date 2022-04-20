Game 3 strategies and a franchise tipping point | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn shares his thoughts on the Denver Nuggets and their approach to Game 3 against the Golden State Warriors. Will they change up the starting lineup? Can they match up with the Warriors’ small ball lineup in a better way? Which players are in line for more playing time? Then, Ryan discusses the angst among the team and the parallels between Game 2 this year and Game 3 against the Utah Jazz in the bubble. Can Denver regain their composure?