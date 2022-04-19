Ryan Blackburn takes the Denver Nuggets off day to discuss the narratives surrounding Michael Malone, Tim Connelly, and Denver Nuggets management. They don’t deserve to shoulder as much of the blame as Nuggets fans seem to believe they do. Ryan discusses why, as well as the concept of competitive advantage and how the Nuggets ownership has to be better about supporting the team on the margins going forward.
Correcting narratives on Tim Connelly, Michael Malone, and Nuggets ownership | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan shares his honest thoughts on “the blame game” and why Michael Malone and Tim Connelly are receiving more than their fair share for the Nuggets playoff losses.
