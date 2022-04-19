Game 2 recap: Is this simply a battle the Nuggets cannot win? | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps Game 2 as the Denver Nuggets lose 126-106 to the Golden State Warriors, dropping to 0-2 in the series. Nikola Jokić lost his battle with Draymond Green once again and was ejected in the fourth quarter after multiple frustration technicals. No other Nugget scored more than 12 points, and the Nuggets simply didn’t have the firepower to keep up. Ryan discusses the game, the rotations, Denver’s ongoing chances, and why the Nuggets may be forced to bow out quickly.