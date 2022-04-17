A brutal Game 1 loss sets the tone | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 123-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors to fall to 0-1 in the first round series. Nikola Jokić wasn’t at his best on either end of the floor, and the Nuggets perimeter defense left him out to dry on just as many occasions. DeMarcus Cousins was ejected in the fourth quarter as well. Ryan discusses what went wrong offensively and defensively, what the Nuggets can (and can’t) do to respond, and whether the series is futile or not.