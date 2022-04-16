Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: The players share their excitement for the playoffs

The NBA playoffs are officially upon us, as the Denver Nuggets are preparing to tip off against the Golden State Warriors. Nuggets fans have had to go five whole days in anticipation and nervous excitement for the upcoming series. Based on some social media activity from the players, it appears that they’ve been anxiously awaiting this moment as well.

This week, JaMychal Green posted a photo of a confrontation that he had with Dallas Mavericks’ Dorian Finney-Smith earlier this season, no doubt in an attempt to express his no-nonsense attitude headed into the postseason. It’s nice that the Nuggets have some enforcers on the squad now.

Next, Monte Morris shared a photograph taken during the last game of the regular season, depicting three of the Nuggets’ starters having fun on the bench in their fashionable outfits.

Finally, Bones Hyland shared some photos of him during practice this week, getting the message across that he’s very excited for his first playoffs in the league.

While this Nuggets team is still relatively young compared to other teams, they definitely have a lot of playoff experience under their belt. They’ll need not only that experience but also their excitement for the upcoming challenge in order to have a chance to beat the Warriors.

Let’s go Nuggets!