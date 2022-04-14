Report: Warriors guard Stephen Curry is “on track” to play in game one on Saturday night

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry is “on track” to play against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night in game one.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry (foot) is on track to make his return in Game 1 vs. Nuggets on Saturday as long as he clears team’s scrimmage today without issues, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2022

There was some doubt as to whether or not Curry would be ready when the Nuggets and Warrior began their series due to a foot injury that has held him out since March 16th. Curry suffered the injury in a game against the Boston Celtics and missed the last twelve games of the regular season. The Warriors went 6-6 in that stretch without Curry and come into the playoffs on a five-game winning streak.

Curry — an 8x All-Star and 2x MVP — averaged 25.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game in the regular season. The Nuggets were 3-1 against the Warriors in the regular season as Curry played in three of those games averaging 27.3 points per game while shooting just 33.3 percent from beyond the three-point line. His last game against the Nuggets in March was his best as Curry scored 34 points in the Warriors lone win against Denver this season.

There’s no telling whether or not Curry will be on a minutes restriction, but it feels like if he’s suiting up it’s unlikely he will be limited in anyway. It’ll be interesting to see how the Nuggets try and slow Curry down. Austin Rivers is a name to watch and is someone who had some success defending Curry in the regular season.

Curry obviously still needs the final clearance to play, but just two games away from game one it feels like everything is trending in the right direction. Nuggets superstar big man Nikola Jokic said yesterday at practice — which is before this report came out — that Denver was anticipating Curry suiting up.

Nikola Jokic today on Steph Curry: "He's going to play for sure." https://t.co/suWSOhYj3T — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) April 13, 2022

We’re just two days away from the start of the series as the Nuggets and Warriors get the prime time ABC slot on Saturday night at 6:30 PM MST.