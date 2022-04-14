Stiffs Night Out for Game 1 at Blake Street Tavern on Saturday!

For the first time in a long time, we’re doing Stiffs Night Out!

What was originally a staple of Denver Stiffs was stopped due to the pandemic, but after a long while, we’ve decided to bring back Stiffs Night out at Blake Street Tavern this Saturday night!

Denver Stiffs and Mile High Sports are partnering with Blake Street Tavern to put on a big party for Game 1 to ensure that Nuggets fans can enjoy the playoff atmosphere together. We want to put on for the city and enjoy what will hopefully be a series to remember.

Come to Blake Street Tavern to watch Game 1 of the playoff series between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors. Enjoy a night of local sports, food, drinks and giveaways! Between the Nuggets, Avalanche and Rockies there will be no shortage of action.

The party starts at 6:00pm for a game set to tip off at 6:30pm. We hope to see you there! Go Nuggets!

Blake Street Tavern is located at 2301 Blake St, Denver with dedicated parking behind the restaurant as well as street parking out front. Come early to get your seats and enjoy the company of Nuggets fans!