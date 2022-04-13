Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo suspended one game for pushing Wayne Ellington

The NBA announced today that Denver Nuggets point guard Facundo Campazzo has been suspended game one of the Western Conference playoffs. Campazzo will miss the Nuggets game on Saturday night when they open their series against the Golden State Warriors.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/l6j7SEiOzr — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 13, 2022

Campazzo was suspended because of this push against Los Angeles Lakers guard Wayne Ellington in the Nuggets final regular season game on Sunday night:

In recent months, Campazzo has fallen out of the Nuggets rotation, so this suspension should not impact the Nuggets a great deal. Campazzo will be back on the bench for Denver when they face Golden State for game two on Monday night.