Gordon Gross on Nikola Jokić, Bones Hyland, and the Nuggets-Warriors playoff series | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan and Gordon break down what looks like a second straight MVP for Joker, the decision to draft Bones Hyland paying off, and Steph Curry’s injury status before Game 1

By Ryan Blackburn
Ryan Blackburn brings on Gordon Gross, senior writer at Denver Stiffs, to discuss a variety of Denver Nuggets topics. First, they cover Nikola Jokić and what appears to be an impending MVP on the way. Next, they cover Bones Hyland and the joy he has brought to the Nuggets in favor of a perimeter defense option. Finally, they discuss Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry’s injury status before Game 1.

